You pay the price immediately when you make a mistake against France – Morocco coach

Morocco coach Walid Regragui admitted that his team made a poor start to their semi-final match against France, and the defending champions punished them.

Goals either side of half-time earned a 2-0 victory for France, although the African nation provided stern resistance and will feel unlucky not to have more to show for their efforts.

"We did our best, but with the many injuries, as well as the exit of Nassir Mazraoui and Sayes, I have nothing to say," Rekragui said in statements to the Qatari Al-Kass channel.

He continued, "The players gave their best, when you make a mistake against a team like France, you pay the price immediately."

And he noted, "In the second half we were better, and we had some chances, but we did not score, and then the second fatal goal came."

Regarding the third-place match against Croatia on Saturday, he commented, "It will be difficult mentally. I will give the opportunity to those who did not participate."

"We will try everything we can to win and take third place," he said. "The important thing is that we presented a good and honourable image of Moroccan football."