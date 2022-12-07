"You showed countless acts of heroism and sacrifice"- PFAG commends Black Stars after World Cup exit

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has applauded the Black Stars for their World Cup performance despite a group stage exit.

Ghana crashed out of the World Cup after defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game last Friday.

The Black Stars needed only a point to progress but a first half brace from Flamengo star Giorgian de Arrasteca sent Ghana packing.

Despite the elimination, PFAG released a statement commending the team for their 'acts of heroism and sacrifice'.

"The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana wishes to commend the players and technical team the senior national team, the Black Stars, following elimination from the ongoing World Cup in Qatar," wrote the PFAG.

"The exit has been extremely challenging for all us to take in.

"As the mother body for the professional footballers in the country, the PFAG is extremely proud of our gallant warriors as they represented the nation at its fourth appearance on global football's grandest stage.

"You showed countless act of heroism and sacrifice, and this gives us all a renewed hope going into the future," the letter continued.

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Read full letter below: