"You will waste your money by contesting Kurt Okraku"- Takyi Arhin

General Manager of Aduana Stars, Takyi Arhin insists contesting Kurt Okraku for the GFA president job will be a waste of time.

According to the veteran football administrator, Kurt Okraku has done enough to be re-elected as president of the Association.

Speaking on Rainbow FM, Mr Arhin stated that Kurt Okraku has introduced several initiatives which has improved Ghana football.

He mentioned the FA president's Ghana Football School as one of the best ideas that can change the face of the game in the West African nation.

Under the current FA, the Black Satellites won the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in 2021 and the Black Stars also qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Other policies such as the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy as well as the KGL U17 Championship are part of programmes created by the FA.

Meanwhile, reports indicates that Nana Jantuah, a member of Berekum Chelsea's leadership is expected to contest Kurk Okraku.

Former vice president of the Association, George Afriyie is also expected to vie for the top job.