Young Africans confirm Ghanaian defender Lamine More as one of EIGHT new signings for new season

Tanzanian giants Young Africans have confirmed Ghanaian Lamine Moro as one of eight new signings for the upcoming season 2019/20 season.

Moro, popularly known as 'Papy' has also signed a two-year deal with the Jangwani Street giants.

He previously played for Zambian side Buildcon FC.

Moro joins Rwandan duo Patrick Sibomana and Issa Birigimana from APR, Namibian Sadney Urikhob (Free), Burundian Mustapha Suleyman from Aigle Noir FC, Zambian Maybin Kalengo from Zesco FC and Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Police FC.