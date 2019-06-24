GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Young Africans confirm Ghanaian defender Lamine More as one of EIGHT new signings for new season

Published on: 24 June 2019
Young Africans confirm Ghanaian defender Lamine More as one of EIGHT new signings for new season
Lamine Moro

Tanzanian giants Young Africans have confirmed Ghanaian Lamine Moro as one of eight new signings for the upcoming season 2019/20 season.

Moro, popularly known as 'Papy' has also signed a two-year deal with the Jangwani Street giants.

He previously played for Zambian side Buildcon FC.

Moro joins Rwandan duo Patrick Sibomana and Issa Birigimana from APR, Namibian Sadney Urikhob (Free), Burundian Mustapha Suleyman from Aigle Noir FC, Zambian Maybin Kalengo from Zesco FC and Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Police FC.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments