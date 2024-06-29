Young Africans eye former Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah

Reports from Tanzania suggest that Young Africans (Yanga) are interested in signing former Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah.

The prolific forward, who recently terminated his contract with Libyan side Al Nasr, is now a top target for the Tanzanian giants.

Sowah joined Al Nasr five months ago and quickly made an impact by scoring five goals. Despite his successful run, he agreed to terminate his contract, making him a free agent and attracting interest from several clubs.

Before his move to Libya, Sowah played an instrumental role in Medeama SC's Ghana Premier League triumph two seasons ago. Although he scored only 12 goals, his contributions were vital to the Tarkwa-based side's success, particularly during their CAF Champions League campaign. His stellar performances also earned him a place in the Black Stars squad last year, with high hopes of him shining on the international stage.

With Yanga keen on bolstering their squad, Sowah's potential move to Southern Africa is gaining momentum. The Tanzanian club is looking to add firepower to their attacking lineup, and Sowah's proven track record makes him an attractive prospect.

As Yanga fans eagerly await confirmation, Sowah's potential signing could significantly boost the club ahead of the new season. The move would also mark a new chapter in the striker's career, with the opportunity to showcase his talent in the Tanzanian Premier League.