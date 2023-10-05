GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Young Apostles CEO Sammy Anim Addo reacts after losing GFA ExCo position

Published on: 05 October 2023
Young Apostles CEO Sammy Anim Addo reacts after losing GFA ExCo position

Young Apostles boss Samuel Anim Addo has reacted to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections held during the Congress on Thursday in Tamale to elect the president and executive council members of the association.

Anim Addo who serves on the council as a Division One representative sought re-election alongside four other candidates but failed to retain his position as he finished bottom with 13 points.

Despite the disappointing result, the football administrator took to his official Twitter account to express gratitude to God.

"The Lord Has Spoken Thank you Jesus, am still grateful. Yes, this was another victory for me in your eyes. Thank you, Jesus Christ," he wrote.

In the process, Mark Addo topped the polls with 32 points to remain on the Council and was closely followed by Gideon Fosu and Eugene Nobel Amon Noel who got 29 and 28 votes respectively to become the three Executive Council Members elected from the Division One category.

Notably, Alexander Ababio also missed out after getting 15 of the votes.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more