Young Apostles head coach William Afoakwa has sparked outrage with claims that referees, not tactics, decide matches in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Sikka FM, Afoakwa said, “We, the coaches in the Ghana Premier League, are just following the team, for it is the team owners and referees that are playing the matches.”

His remarks come in the wake of Bibiani Gold Stars winning the league title, while Young Apostles narrowly avoided relegation in their maiden Premier League season.

The coach's comments feed into persistent concerns about corruption and controversial officiating in Ghanaian football. Allegations of bias and match manipulation have long hovered over the league, often casting doubt on the credibility of results.

Afoakwa is the third manager to take charge of the Wench-based side this season, following the exits of Asare Bediako and Bashiru Rahim. Despite the turbulence, Young Apostles managed to survive the drop, finishing 14th with 40 points from 10 wins, 10 draws, and 14 losses.

His statements are likely to trigger fresh calls for reform and accountability in Ghana’s top flight.