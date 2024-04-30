Young Apostles FC chief Sammy Anim Addo commends Ghana U16 squad after UEFA tourney

Young Apostles FC chairman Sammy Anim Addo has praised the Ghana squad that featured at the just ended UEFA U16 International Development Tournament in Russia.

Laryea Kingston's team missed out on the final but showed a lot of promise as they rebounded from an opening day 4-1 defeat Russia to thrash Serbia and Kazakhstan 5-1.

He posted on his official X account: ''You made Ghana proud at UEFA U.16 Tournament, keep on keeping on boys and stay focused . Big ups to Laryea Kingston led Technical Team .You have started a great project for the future , I see greatness ahead so keep pushing and remember “Everyday is Business''. Thank you.''

The tournament will serve as a good test for the team ahead of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship to be hosted by Ghana.

It will run from 15-28 May 2024.