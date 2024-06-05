Young Apostles FC presents Zone 1 trophy to Ghana's Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame

Young Apostles FC, the newly promoted team to the Ghana Premier League, proudly presented their Zone 1 trophy to Ghana's Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, following their triumphant victory in the play-off against Techiman Heroes on Tuesday.

The Wenchi-based team secured their place in the Ghana Premier League for the 2024/2025 season after a tense penalty shoot-out victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match had ended in a 1-1 draw after ninety minutes and remained deadlocked even after thirty minutes of extra time.

The ultimate decision came down to penalties, where Young Apostles clinched the win with a 4-3 score line.

Godfred Dame, a life patron of the Young Apostles and a native of Wenchi, was present at the game, cheering enthusiastically from the stands. His support and passion for the team were evident as he witnessed the young talents achieve this historic milestone.

Following their victory, the players, filled with joy and pride, visited the office of Godfred Dame to showcase the hard-earned trophy and express their gratitude.

The gesture was met with heartfelt appreciation from Dame, who commended the team's dedication and hard work.

In a heartfelt moment, Godfred Dame, who was celebrating his birthday the day after the victory, remarked that the team's win was the best birthday gift he could have received.

He lauded the Young Apostles for their resilience and determination, which have brought pride not only to Wenchi but to the entire nation.

The presentation of the Zone 1 trophy to Godfred Dame symbolizes the strong bond between the team and their distinguished patron, highlighting the support and encouragement that have been instrumental in their journey to the Ghana Premier League.