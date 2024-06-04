Young Apostles FC secures historic Ghana Premier League promotion

In a thrilling playoff match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Young Apostles FC clinched a spot in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after defeating Techiman Heroes FC on penalties (4-3).

The two teams won their respective groups in Zone 1 of the Ghana second-tier after the regular season, pitting them in a playoff to determine who secures promotion for top-flight football next season.

The team took the lead in the 8th minute, but Techiman Heroes equalized, sending the match to penalties.

Young Apostles' victory secured their promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight , making them the fifth team from the Bono Ahafo region to join the topflight league, alongside Nsoatreman FC, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the club, and they will now compete against the best teams in Ghana's top division.

The 2024-25 GPL season will also feature Vision FC from Zone 3 and Holy Stars FC from Zone 2, who have already secured promotion.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano has been relegated from the Ghana Premiership after a disappointing campaign.

Young Apostles' historic promotion is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and they will look to make a lasting impact in the Ghana League.