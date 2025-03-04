Young Apostles forced to find new home after Wenchi Stadium fails GFA Licensing

Young Apostles have been forced to seek a new home venue after the GFA Club Licensing Committee rejected the Wenchi Sports Stadium, citing safety concerns and failure to meet required standards.

Club sources confirmed the decision to Ghanasoccernet.com, adding that the club now faces an urgent search for an alternative ground.

The rejection comes as a setback for Young Apostles, who have been using the Wenchi Sports Stadium as their home base in their debut Ghana Premier League campaign.

With the league set to resume on March 7, the club must quickly resolve the identified issues or relocate to a different venue to avoid disruptions to their season.

This latest decision reflects the GFA’s strict enforcement of the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, aimed at improving venue conditions and ensuring matchday safety across all league centres.