Young Apostles forward Emmanuel Mensah joins Romanian giants CFR Cluj

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Mensah has sealed a move to Romanian giants CFR Cluj.

The Young Apostles forward secured a move to the Romania club after excelling in the Division One League n Ghana.

Mensah is one of the most exciting talents in Ghana's second tier league and has in the past referred to Asamoah Gyan as his role model.

He joins compatriot Emmanuel Yeboah, who has carved a cult-hero status at the club.

Yeboah also joined Cluj from Young Apostles. The Ghana U23 forward came close to joining Slavia Prague in the winter transfer window.

Gaddo Abubakar of MSK Zilina- Ghana and Hearts of Lions' Razak Abdullah also joined CFR Cluj in March.