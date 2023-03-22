GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Young Apostles forward Emmanuel Mensah joins Romanian giants CFR Cluj

Published on: 22 March 2023
Young Apostles forward Emmanuel Mensah joins Romanian giants CFR Cluj

Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Mensah has sealed a move to Romanian giants CFR Cluj. 

The Young Apostles forward secured a move to the Romania club after excelling in the Division One League n Ghana.

Mensah is one of the most exciting talents in Ghana's second tier league and has in the past referred to Asamoah Gyan as his role model.

He joins compatriot Emmanuel Yeboah, who has carved a cult-hero status at the club.

Yeboah also joined Cluj from Young Apostles. The Ghana U23 forward came close to joining Slavia Prague in the winter transfer window.

Gaddo Abubakar of MSK Zilina- Ghana and Hearts of Lions' Razak Abdullah also joined CFR Cluj in March.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more