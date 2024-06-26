Young Apostles open talks with Skyy FC for goalkeeper Solomon Ohene Nimo

Young Apostles have initiated negotiations with Skyy FC for the transfer of goalkeeper Solomon Ohene Nimo.

The deal is expected to be finalised this week, adding a significant boost to Young Apostles' squad as they prepare for their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

Young Apostles recently secured promotion to the top flight after a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Techiman Heroes, winning the Division One League Zone One. Joining Vision FC and Basake Holy Stars in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, Young Apostles are keen on strengthening their squad to ensure they can compete effectively with their new top-flight rivals.

Securing a goalkeeper of Solomon Ohene Nimo's caliber would be a crucial addition to their lineup. Nimo's proven reflexes and impressive performances in the Division One League make him a valuable asset for any team aiming to make a significant impact in the top flight.

As Young Apostles prepare for the challenges ahead, bolstering their squad with experienced and talented players like Nimo will be vital for their ambitions in the Ghana Premier League.

The club's management is confident that this signing will enhance their defensive capabilities and contribute to a successful debut season.