Young Apostles owner Owura Domfre declares support for Kurt Okraku ahead of GFA elections

Young Apostles FC founder Owura Domfre has endorsed GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku to keep his position as the 2023 Elective Congress approaches.

His support is the most recent in a succession of compliments the GFA boss has received for his performance during his first term in office.

Kurt Okraku won the GFA President position for the first time in September 2019 and is seeking election as his first term comes to an end in October.

According to Owura Domfre, despite facing a variety of obstacles during his first term as GFA president, he managed to accomplish a number of milestones.

He adds that the policies and interventions the GFA boss has done for the Division One League clubs are enough reason to win his vote in the upcoming elections.

"My family and kids and my team are all rallying our support behind him with prayers because he has really worked well.

"I am supporting him because he has added value to the Division One League. Initially, we were not part of anything but he has finally included us in a lot of initiatives which is very good," Owura Domfre said in a video.

"How is capable to distribute balls and boots to us baffles us. He provides funds to fuel our vehicles. And his generosity to the Division One league is unflinching. It would be evil to say we don't appreciate him.

"It is better to have someone who is approachable and open to addressing issues than one who is difficult to engage.

"Today it is even easier to transfer players abroad. This is why I keep supporting him and pray he enjoys a long life," he added.

The GFA Elective Congress is set to come off on September 27.