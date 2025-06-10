Young Apostles secure Ghana Premier League survival after challenging debut Season

Young Apostles have preserved their Ghana Premier League status following a turbulent maiden campaign in the country’s top tier, finishing just five points above the relegation zone.

The Wenchi-based club, making their long-awaited debut in the elite division, faced numerous hurdles throughout the 2024/25 season. However, a strong finish under the guidance of assistant coach William Afoakwa ensured their survival, easing fears of an immediate return to the Division One League.

Afoakwa took over the reins in the course of the second half of the season following the departure of head coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru Tijani. His leadership brought renewed structure and resilience to the team, steering them clear of the relegation scrap with crucial results in the latter part of the campaign.

Young Apostles ended the season in 14th place with 40 points, just enough to stay afloat in a highly competitive league season that saw several established sides suffer relegation.

Having weathered the storm in their debut top-flight campaign, the club will now focus on strengthening their squad during the off-season in preparation for their sophomore year. The experience of surviving their first Premier League season will prove invaluable as they aim to grow into a more competitive force.