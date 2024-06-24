Young Apostles show interest in Bofoakwa Tano winger Saaka Dauda

Young Apostles have expressed interest in signing Bofoakwa Tano winger Saaka Dauda following his standout performance in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.

Despite a strong individual showing, the 24-year-old winger experienced relegation with Bofoakwa Tano, who finished 17th on the league table.

The team also fell short in the MTN FA Cup final, losing on penalties to regional rivals Nsoatreman at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

Dauda's efforts were highlighted by his eight goals in 32 appearances, underscoring his importance to the Sunyani-based team.

However, Dauda's impressive performance has not gone unnoticed, as several clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services. Young Apostles have now joined the race to sign the talented winger.

Young Apostles recently gained promotion to the top flight after defeating Techiman Heroes 4-3 on penalties to win the Division One League Zone One. As they prepare to join Vision FC and Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana Premier League next season, Young Apostles are keen to strengthen their squad to compete effectively with their new top-flight rivals.

However, Young Apostles will face stiff competition from Asante Kotoko, who have already initiated talks with Saaka Dauda.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Dauda confirmed the discussions with Asante Kotoko while denying any approach from Hearts of Oak.

"Yes, as of now, I have spoken with no one from Hearts but have received calls from Asante Kotoko. Kotoko is a big team, so I would really love to play for them," Dauda stated. "Looking at the players, board, and owner, it is clear that this is a great team, and if the deal is completed, I will be grateful to God for providing me with such a big platform. However, I still have two years left on my contract, so Kotoko and Bofoakwa will need to come to an agreement before I can join."

As Young Apostles prepare for their debut season in the Ghana Premier League, securing a player of Dauda's caliber would be a significant boost to their ambitions. The winger's proven goal-scoring ability and experience in the top flight make him a valuable asset for any team looking to make an impact in the league.