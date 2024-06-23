GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Young Apostles sign former Kotoko midfielder Rocky Dwamena on two-year deal

Published on: 23 June 2024
Young Apostles sign former Kotoko midfielder Rocky Dwamena on two-year deal
Rocky Dwamena

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Young Apostles have quickly secured the services of midfielder Rocky Dwamena.

According to Footballghana, Dwamena has signed a two-year contract and will bring his top-flight experience to the club as they prepare for their league debut next season.

Dwamena didn't have to wait long for a new opportunity after being recently released by Asante Kotoko.

He was one of 18 players whose contracts were mutually terminated by the club following a challenging season that saw Kotoko finish sixth.

In response, Kotoko are making significant changes, including letting go of several players, with Dwamena among them.

The central midfielder has embraced a new challenge by joining Young Apostles, who are expected to bring in more experienced players to ensure a successful debut season.

