Young Elephants arrive in Ghana for WAFU Zone B U17 Championship

Cote d'Ivoire's young Elephants team have arrived in Ghana ahead of the WAFU ZONE B U17 Championship, which is kicking off on Wednesday.

The defending champions touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Saturday morning.

Cote d'Ivoire will play against the host country Ghana in the opening match of the tournament at the University of Ghana stadium next Wednesday.

The two nations that will qualify for the grand final will automatically secure qualifications for the AFCON U17 tournament next year.

The WAFU Zone B U17 tournament will start on May 15 and ends on May 28, 2024. All the matches will be played at the University of Ghana stadium in Accra.

The seven countries set for the youth tournament are hosts Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, and Togo.