Young forward Baba Hamadu Musah vows to amp up goal-scoring for Samartex in the Ghana Premier League

Baba Hamadu Musah, the 21-year-old forward, has expressed his commitment to boosting Samartex's goal tally in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League.

He made the statement following his impressive brace against Bechem United on Sunday when Samartex smashed them 4-1 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

He found the back of the net in the 74th minute and then added another just two minutes later.

After marking his scoring debut, the former Skyy FC player has made a promise to continue delivering goals for his new club.

In a post-match interview, he stated, "I'm delighted with the two goals. Samartex brought me here because of my proven ability to score, and I aim to contribute more goals for the team."

Musah made the move to Samartex from the second-tier side Skyy FC.