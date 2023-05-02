Young forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng scores in Smouha away win against Ghazl El Mahalla in Egypt

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng scored in the Egyptian Premier League when Smouha SC triumphed over Ghazl El Mahalla at away on Tuesday evening.

The 22-year-old came from the bench to seal the victory for Smouha with a 2-0 scoreline at the El Gazel Stadium in El Mahalla El Kubra.

The visitors opened the scoring of the match in the 17th minute through Egyptian forward Hossam Hassan.

Hassan was substituted a few minutes later due to an injury and was replaced by the Ghanaian youngster.

Boateng rounded off the victory for Smouha five minutes from the full-time whistle after he connected a pass from Ahmed Mostafa.

Smouha move up one place on the league standings with the crucial win while El Mahalla remains in the 12th position after 27 rounds of matches.

The former Elmina Sharks FC and Ghana Premier League player has scored 7 goals in 25 appearances in the Egyptian top-flight this campaign.