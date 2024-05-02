GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Young Ghanaian defender Henry Oware revitalizes Career at Belgian side Lommel SK

Published on: 02 May 2024
Lommel's Henry Oware and Beveren's Jenthe Mertens fight for the ball during a soccer match between Lommel SK and SK Beveren, Friday 19 April 2024 in Lommel, on the last day of the 2023-2024 'Challenger Pro League' second division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY (Photo by BRUNO FAHY / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Ghanaian defender Henry Oware has resurrected his career after joining Belgian side Lommel from French club Troyes, where he struggled to secure playing time.

Now regarded as a vital asset for Lommel, Oware contributed significantly to the team's playoff victory over Zulte Waregem on Wednesday.

Having previously played for Ghanaian club WAFA, Oware's rise to prominence commenced when he was discovered by City Football Group during the esteemed DJB tournament in Accra.

Consequently, his representatives, Sebastian Arnesen and Marcel Veerman, paved the way for his relocation to Europe.

Since signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Lommel SK, Oware has demonstrated consistent improvement and established himself as a reliable presence on the pitch with 14 appearances.

Providing crucial assistance in defence, he has proven to be a significant contributor to the team's success thus far.

Lommel management recognises Oware's value and believes his continued growth will positively impact the club's overall performance in various competitions.

