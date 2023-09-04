Young Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar attracts interest from German and Italian clubs

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar, currently playing for Ilves Tampere, has become a highly sought-after talent among several German and Italian clubs.

The 20-year-old defender since joining the Finnish club has rapidly climbed the ranks, establishing himself as a rising star within the team.

Umar's outstanding contributions to Ilves Tampere's defence have garnered attention from clubs in both the Serie A and Bundesliga.

A potential transfer is rumoured to be in the works for January 2024.

Throughout the season, Umar has showcased his immense talent and dedication. He boasts an impressive track record, having made 11 appearances in the Finnish Veikkausliiga, one appearance in Kakkonen - Group B, five appearances in the Liigacup, and three appearances in the Suomen Cup. His consistent and noteworthy performances on the pitch have not gone unnoticed.

Transfermarkt, the football market valuation platform, has placed Umar's market value at a commendable 150,000 euros, a clear reflection of his burgeoning potential.