Young Ghanaian defender Rufai Mohammed joins IFK Varnamo on loan from Elfsborg

IFK Varnamo have officially sercured the loan signing of 18-year-old Ghanaian center-back Rufai Mohammed from IF Elfsborg, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Mohammed joined Elfsborg before the previous season from Ghanaian club Inter Allies FC but has yet to make an appearance in the Swedish top division for the Boras Arena club.

The loan move to Varnamo provides him with an opportunity to gain more playing experience in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Mohammed's contract with Elfsborg runs until the end of the 2027 season, indicating a long-term commitment to the club despite this temporary move.

This transfer highlights the strategic approach both clubs are taking to develop young talent.

For Elfsborg, it allows them to monitor Mohammed's progress while he gains valuable match time elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Varnamo benefits from acquiring a promising young defender who could strengthen their defensive lineup.

The exact duration of the loan has not been disclosed, but it marks a significant step in Mohammed's career development.

He will immediately join the Varnamo squad and will play with number 4 on his back.