Young Ghanaian football agent Daniel Boifio Jr joins Swiss Agency SBE Management AG as West Africa rep

Ghanaian football agent Daniel Boifio Jr is set to embark on an exciting new chapter in his career as he joins the Swiss player agency, SBE Management AG, owned by business mogul Philipp Degen, as their West African representative.

The young agent's inclusion in the prestigious agency marks a significant milestone in his impressive growth within the football industry.

Earlier this year, Daniel Boifio Jr had the opportunity to meet renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, showcasing his ability to establish valuable contacts within the football world. With such connections and his passion for fueling the dreams and talents of African footballers, Boifio's collaboration with SBE Management AG is expected to yield positive results.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet, Boifio expressed his enthusiasm about this new venture, aiming to create a brighter future for African footballers on the global stage. The opportunity to work with SBE Management AG presents an ideal platform for nurturing talent and making a lasting impact in the football community.

"Joining SBE Management AG is a dream come true for me. It's an incredible opportunity to work with such a reputable agency and contribute to the development of football talent from Africa," he said.

He added, "Together, we will strive to empower African footballers and provide them with opportunities to shine on the world stage."

New Chapter✍️🏽 Here we go!😁 Excited to embark on this amazing journey with SBE and be named the representative for West Africa, fueling the dreams and talents of African footballers 💪🏽 Together, we will paint a brighter future on the world's football canvas 🌍⚽️ PD🙏🏼 #dbjempire pic.twitter.com/zYCmpIHsQW — Daniel Boifio Junior 🇬🇭 (DBJ) (@DBJ_gh) August 2, 2023

Based in Switzerland, SBE Management AG already represents several players, including Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. Boifio's expertise and dedication to the sport make him a valuable addition to the agency's team, particularly in scouting and nurturing talent from the African continent.