Young Ghanaian football agent Daniel Boifio Jr meets transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Young Ghanaian football agent Daniel Boifio Jr, on a recent tour of Europe, visited Italy where he met and spoke with renowned football writer Fabrizio Romano.

The fast-rising football agent shared pictures and a video of himself and the transfer expert on his Twitter page with pride.

He alluded to plans for them to work together in Ghana, a nation Fabrizio hasn't been to yet.

Boifio Jr., who facilitates deals for young footballers from Ghana to Europe, is quickly rising to the top of the trusted agents in Ghana.

The Dream tournament, where the best player from the previous year, Henry Oware, recently signed a contract with Troyes, was organised by him in collaboration with Manchester City scout Sebastian Arnesen.

Here we go! 🇬🇭 🇮🇹 Met with the world's best football Journalist @FabrizioRomano We had a lovely conversation and discussed plans of collaboration in Ghana. Fabrizio hopes to be in Ghana one day! Only time will tell 😊 Nothing is impossible!! #dbjempire🇬🇭🌍 pic.twitter.com/q8LkVC6MNa — Daniel Boifio Junior 🇬🇭 (DBJ) (@DBJ_gh) January 9, 2023

As a knowledgeable journalist with trustworthy sources, Fabrizio has established a reputation for being the go-to source for transfer news.

Through the years, he has developed relationships with clubs, football agents, and other middlemen across Europe.

He may soon turn to Daniel Boifio Jr. for reliable transfer news, and the Ghanaian may choose to make Fabrizio his mentor in terms of sports journalism.

One thing the two have in common is that they both began working at young ages.