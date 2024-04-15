Young Ghanaian forward Benjamin Nyarko on target in Lafnitz draw with Amstetten

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Nyarko continues to make an impact for SV Lafnitz in the Austrian Erste Liga, scoring in their recent 2-2 draw against SKU Amstetten.

Nyarko, aged 20, found the net in the 86th minute, momentarily giving his team a 2-1 lead.

Despite his contribution, the game ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with Amstetten equalizing in stoppage time through German international Leon Fust.

Amstetten struck first in the game when midfielder Philipp Offenthaler gave them the lead ten minutes after recess.

Croatian defender Ivan Mihaljevic got the equaliser for Lafnitz moments later before Nyarko scored his goal in the 86th minute.

This season, Nyarko has showcased his attacking prowess with two goals and two assists in 11 appearances for SV Lafnitz.

His performance highlights his potential as a rising talent in Ghanaian football.

Lafnitz moves to the 10th position on the league standings with the draw while Amstetten are rocking bottom in the Austrian Bundesliga 2.