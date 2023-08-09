Young Ghanaian forward Bonsu Baah impresses on Genk debut

In a match that Racing Genk would rather forget, a silver lining emerged with the debut of 18-year-old Ghanaian talent, Christopher Bonsu Baah, in the Jupiler Pro League.

Despite the team's 1-0 loss against Eupen, Bonsu Baah's performance showcased promise for the future.

Genk have high expectations for Bonsu Baah, a young winger who recently signed a 5-year contract with the club from Shooting Stars in Ghana.

He earned a spot in the starting lineup against Eupen, and his qualities were on full display. With excellent passing skills, speed, and a strong work ethic, Bonsu Baah made a notable impact on the field.

Even amidst his critical assessment of the team's performance, Genk coach Wouter Vrancken found satisfaction in Bonsu Baah's and Yira Sor's energy and positive attitude. "Bonsu Baah and Yira Sor showed a lot of energy. Those guys showed a good mentality," Vrancken noted.

Expressing his contentment at being part of Racing Genk, Bonsu Baah said, "I am very happy that I can play football at Genk, it is nice to be in this team." The young forward also praised the level of competition in the Belgian league.

Reflecting on the defeat against Eupen, Bonsu Baah acknowledged that the team deviated from the coach's plan and emphasized the need to be more goal-oriented. Looking forward, he expressed his ambition to achieve greatness with Racing Genk. "Hopefully we can fulfil our dream and win the league," he stated.