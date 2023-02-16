GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Young Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah to lead CFR Cluj against Lazio in UEFA Conference League clash

Published on: 16 February 2023
Tonight, the UEFA Conference League will see a match between CFR Cluj, led by the young Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah, and Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Although Yeboah's transfer to Slavia Prague fell through in January, he has remained an essential player for Cluj under the guidance of coach Dan Petrescu, having started in the team's last three league games.

Yeboah's impressive work ethic played a crucial role in helping Cluj qualify for the knock-out stage after successfully progressing from Group G, which included Sivasspor, Slavia Prague, and Ballkani.

The team's success in the group stage has instilled them with confidence for the upcoming matches.

However, Cluj have suffered two losses in their previous domestic matches, which could prove challenging for the team.

Nevertheless, Yeboah will aim to make his mark by adding to his five previous appearances in the competition and, hopefully, scoring in tonight's match.

