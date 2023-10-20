Young Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng nets second goal of the season in Austria

Young Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng got his second goal of the season in the Austrian 2. Liga on Friday night when First Vienna suffered a big loss to SV Ried.

The 23-year-old scored the consolation for First as they lost 4-1 in the matchday 11 encounter at the Innviertel Arena in Ried.

Defender David Bumberger opened the scoring of the match when he put Ried ahead just two minutes after kickoff.

Boateng scored to draw the visitors levelled three minutes from the interval.

Ivorian forward Wilfried Kwassi Eva restored the advantage for Ried a few minutes into the second half before Belmin Beganovic added another goal in the 75th minute.

Japanese defender Nikki Havenaar wrapped up the victory for Ried with the icing on the cake in stoppage-time.

Boateng has played eight matches in the Austrian second-tier this campaign and has scored twice in the process.