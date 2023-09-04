Young Ghanaian forward Osman Haqi scores first goal for Bodrumspor in Turkey

Ghanaian forward Osman Haqi celebrated his first goal for Bodrumspor in the Turkish second-tier as he scored in their 4-0 win over Umraniye on Sunday.

It was the 21-year-old's first goal for the club after featuring for a total of 81 minutes across three games this season.

The scoring spree began early for Bodrumspor. Ali Aytemur opened the scoring just 21 minutes into the game, setting the pace for the home side.

Six minutes later, Burak Coban added a second goal, doubling Bodrumspor's lead. Gokdeniz Bayrakdar extended the advantage to 3-0 in the 37th minute, as the home team headed into halftime with a commanding lead.

Haqi entered the game as a substitute in the 63rd minute and made his presence felt. He scored the team's fourth goal in the 89th minute, managing to find the net after just two attempts in the match.

Following two initial losses, Bodrumspor have now notched up two consecutive victories, showing signs of improvement.

Haqi joined Bodrumspor from Yeni Malatyspor at the start of the current campaign, signing a four-year contract after a season-long loan spell at Rizespor.