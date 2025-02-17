Young Ghanaian goalkeeper Paul Reverson picks MOTM award against ADO Den Haag

Young Ghanaian-Dutch goalkeeper Paul Reverson delivered a stunning performance as ADO Den Haag secured a crucial result against Jong Ajax in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Friday.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper was in inspired form, making eight crucial saves, 13 recoveries, and even denying a penalty to earn himself the Man of the Match award at the Bingoal Stadion.

Reverson’s reflexes, composure, and shot-stopping ability were on full display, frustrating the Den Haag attack time and time again.

His performance between the posts kept Ajax in the game, proving why he is one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the Netherlands.

However, while his shot-stopping ability is undeniable, there remains room for improvement in his distribution and passing.

Modern goalkeeping requires confidence with the ball at one’s feet, and refining this aspect of his game will make him a complete package.

At just 19, Reverson has time on his side and the potential to develop into a top-class goalkeeper.

If he continues his impressive form and sharpens his passing, he could soon be on the radar of bigger European clubs and even national team selectors.