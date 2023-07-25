Young Ghanaian goalkeeper Richmond Badu promoted to Oostende's first team

Promising Ghanaian goalkeeper Richmond Badu has received a well-deserved promotion to the first team of Belgian club K.V. Oostende.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper has spent the last four years honing his skills in the club's junior teams and has now earned the opportunity to compete at the senior level. Standing tall at an impressive height of 1.90 meters, Badu is ready to compete for a starting position on the team.

Although Badu was born in Belgium and holds Belgian citizenship, he maintains a strong connection to his Ghanaian roots through his parents. This dual heritage adds to his passion and commitment as he strives to make his mark in the world of professional football.

Ostend's decision to promote the young goalkeeper reflects their confidence in his abilities and potential. As he steps up to the first team, Badu will undoubtedly be eager to showcase his talent and contribute to the club's success in the upcoming seasons.

Fans and supporters will be eagerly watching his progress and cheering him on as he embarks on this exciting new chapter in his football career.