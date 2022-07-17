Young Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Ankrah joins Slovenia club ND Gorica on loan

Young Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua Ankrah has joined Slovenian side ND Gorica on a season-long loan from Italian club Parma.

Awua captained Parma's U19 team in the Italian Primavera 2 division, leading the team to two consecutive play-off berths.

The 20-year-old was also named the Most Valuable Player in Italy's Vignola youth tournament at the start of last season.

After two years in Yellow and Blue jersey, Ankrah signed his first professional contract with Parma for two and half years.

The central midfielder became a member of the first team and featured in the matchday squad of both Fabio Liverani and Roberto D'Aversa in Serie B last season.

Unfortunately, his progress in the senior side was hampered by an injury that kept him out of action for close to three months.

Ankrah played both as a centre-back and defensive midfielder in the youth division. The loan move will hopefully afford him more playing time to recover his form and improve.

Parma's youngster could make his debut for ND Gorica when they take on Bravo in the Slovenia PrvaLiga on Monday.