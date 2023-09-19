Young Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua debuts for Slovenian side FC Koper

Ghanaian midfielder Ahmed Awua finally made his much-anticipated debut for FC Koper last Sunday, contributing to a draw against league leaders NK Celje in the Slovenia PrvaLiga.

Awua entered the match in the 58th minute when Koper was trailing by a goal. His presence injected much-needed energy and urgency into his team's performance.

The 21-year-old displayed his ability to move the ball quickly and effectively distributed it to the right channel for the right attacker. In the 89th minute, Awua's teammate, Bede Osuji, equalized with a right-footed shot, cancelling out Mario Kvesic's earlier goal for FC Koper.

Ahmed Awua joined Koper during the summer transfer window after a one-year loan spell with ND Gorica, following his time at Parma. His debut was delayed until matchday six due to an injury he had been nursing.

Despite having played one game less, FC Koper currently hold the third position in the league with 13 points. If they maintain their position in the top four of the Slovenia PrvaLiga, they will have the opportunity to compete in European club competitions next season.