Young Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana thrilled to join Cagliari

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana expresses his excitement following his transfer to Cagliari from Hellas Verona.

The talented 20-year-old completed the move to the fellow Serie A club on Saturday, following an impressive season with Verona.

Sulemana played a crucial role in helping Hellas Verona secure their Serie A status, contributing to their 3-1 victory over Spezia in the play-off match. His standout performances caught the attention of Cagliari, leading to his move to the club.

Signing a contract that will run until June 2027, with an option for an additional year, Sulemana turned down an approach from Bologna in favour of joining Cagliari.

Taking to Instagram, the defensive midfielder expressed his joy at joining the club and eagerly anticipates the upcoming season.

"So happy to join this amazing club. Can't wait to begin this new chapter of my career. Forza Cagliari," Sulemana posted on his Instagram account.

Sulemana's journey in Italian football started when he joined the Atalanta youth team before moving on to Verona U19 in July 2021. Within a year, he earned a promotion to the first team, showcasing his potential and qualities.

During the Primavera 1 2021-22 championship, Sulemana made 17 appearances, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

He made his Serie A debut on October 9, 2022, against Salernitana, and went on to accumulate 17 appearances in the recently concluded season, playing a vital role in Verona's successful relegation play-off against Spezia.

Sulemana's transfer to Cagliari marks an exciting milestone in his career, as he looks forward to continuing his development at the club.

His performances in Serie A have garnered attention and he aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming season with his new team.