GhanaSoccernet
Young Ghanaian midfielder Musah Azindow joins Italian Serie D side Forli FC

Published on: 23 July 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Musah Azindow has signed a one-year loan deal with Italian Serie D club Forlifc from Sassuolo.

The 18-year-old joined Sassuolo from Accra division two side EUAfrica academy a year ago.

He spent the first half of the season with the U18s before joining Modena on loan in January.

Tanimu played in the Primavera 3 division at Modena, which is the third tier of the U19 league. He made seven appearances.

Despite his natural preference for midfield, Tanimu's versatility allowed him to play both left and right back positions.

Azindow was used as a right back five times and as a left back two times.

He scored three goals and was named MVP twice.

Azindow has had a difficult start in Italy, but his talent and determination have made him a valuable asset to the Serie D club Forli FC.

