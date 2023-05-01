Young Ghanaian striker Yaw Paintsil emerges as star for Tromsø with match-winning performance

Ghanaian forward Yaw Paintsil has emerged as a star for Tromsø in the Norwegian Eliteserien, delivering a match-winning performance against Strømsgodset.

The 23-year-old secured the victory for his side, scoring a brilliant goal that left the opposition goalkeeper stranded.

Despite admitting he did not expect to be the match-winner, Paintsil's impressive performance has come as no surprise to those who have been following his career.

He joined Tromsø early this year and has since established himself as an integral part of the team's attack.

Paintsil's pace, skill, and eye for goal have made him a fan favourite, with supporters in Tromsø hailing him as one of the most exciting prospects in the league. His performances have also caught the attention of scouts from other clubs, with reports suggesting that several teams from across Europe are monitoring his progress.

Speaking after the match, Paintsil expressed his delight at scoring the decisive goal, saying "That was amazing. I didn't expect this myself, but it was a lot of fun." He also acknowledged the importance of the victory for his team, who have climbed to second place in the table after four games.

Paintsil's manager, Gaute Helstrup, was also full of praise for the striker, saying "I am very happy with a lot today, but then we see that we can still become a much better football team. You can look at the table, but we are happy to bring home the three points."