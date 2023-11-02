Young Ghanaian talent Christopher Bonsu Baah scores in Genk's resounding victory in Belgium Cup

Ghanaian youngster Christopher Bonsu Baah was on the scoresheet for KRC Genk when they thrashed lower-tier side URSL Vise in the Belgium Cup on Wednesday.

Genk progressed to the next round of the competition after recording an emphatic 4-0 victory away from home at the Stade De La Cité De l'Oie in Vise.

Nigerian forward Yira Sor scored the opening goal of the match after 18 minutes when he was set up by Luca Oyen.

Ivorian defender Aziz Ouattara doubled the advantage just five minutes into the second half of the match.

Switzerland international Andi Zeqiri increased the advantage for Genk in the 81st minute before Bonsu Baah rounded off the victory with a goal in stoppage-time.

The Ghanaian teenager came on as a substitute in the 75th minute, taking the place of Nigerian forward Sor.

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil was not involved in the match for Genk since he was rested by the manager.

Bonsu Baah has now scored two goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Genk since the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.