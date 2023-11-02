Young Ghanaian talent Pierre Dwomoh seals round of 16 spot with crucial goal for RWD Molenbeek in Belgian Cup

Ghanaian youngster Pierre Dwomoh demonstrated his prowess in the Belgian Cup as he played a crucial role in RWD Molenbeek's journey to the round of 16 in the competition.

Dwomoh's impact was evident as he came off the bench and scored the solitary goal for RWD Molenbeek against OC Charleroi.

His introduction into the match in the 71st minute proved to be a game-changer, as he found the back of the net in the 83rd minute, securing a vital win for his team in the Belgian Cup.

The agile midfielder has been a standout performer for RWD Molenbeek throughout the season since his summer transfer. This goal marked another milestone in his career, following his earlier goal for the team earlier in the season.

Thanks to Pierre Dwomoh's 83rd-minute heroics, Molenbeek triumphed over Charleroi and advanced to the coveted final 16 of the Beker van Belgie.

His contribution has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the team's success in the competition, and his promising talent continues to shine on the Belgian football stage.