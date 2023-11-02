GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Young Ghanaian talent Pierre Dwomoh seals round of 16 spot with crucial goal for RWD Molenbeek in Belgian Cup

Published on: 02 November 2023
Young Ghanaian talent Pierre Dwomoh seals round of 16 spot with crucial goal for RWD Molenbeek in Belgian Cup

Ghanaian youngster Pierre Dwomoh demonstrated his prowess in the Belgian Cup as he played a crucial role in RWD Molenbeek's journey to the round of 16 in the competition.

Dwomoh's impact was evident as he came off the bench and scored the solitary goal for RWD Molenbeek against OC Charleroi.

His introduction into the match in the 71st minute proved to be a game-changer, as he found the back of the net in the 83rd minute, securing a vital win for his team in the Belgian Cup.

The agile midfielder has been a standout performer for RWD Molenbeek throughout the season since his summer transfer. This goal marked another milestone in his career, following his earlier goal for the team earlier in the season.

Thanks to Pierre Dwomoh's 83rd-minute heroics, Molenbeek triumphed over Charleroi and advanced to the coveted final 16 of the Beker van Belgie.

His contribution has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the team's success in the competition, and his promising talent continues to shine on the Belgian football stage.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more