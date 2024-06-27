Young players focused on self-promotion, not national glory – Osei Kofi

Former Ghana star Rev Osei Kofi believes a shift in motivation among young players is contributing to the Black Stars' recent struggles.

Osei Kofi, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Ghana, contrasted his generation's passion for the game with what he sees today.

"We were amateurs; we played for the love of the game and for Ghana," he explained in a Joy Sports interview.

He suggests that today's professional players prioritize self-promotion and marketability over national pride.

"But now, they are professionals, so they are playing for themselves to be bought," Osei Kofi remarked.

This perceived lack of commitment and patriotism is sometimes linked to the Black Stars' recent performance dips at major tournaments.

Some speculate that players avoid playing with full intensity to prevent injuries that could jeopardize potential transfers.

Ghana haven't lifted the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy since 1982, and Osei Kofi's observation sheds light on a possible contributing factor.

