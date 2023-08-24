Young Red Bull FC earn Division One League spot, replacing WAFA

Central Region's Young Red Bull FC have secured a coveted spot in the Division One League, effectively taking the place of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) following the latter's withdrawal from the league.

This accomplishment comes after they triumphed in the playoff. The three-day event, designed to determine WAFA's replacement after their withdrawal from the league in favour of youth football development, featured teams that secured second place in the Regional Division Leagues in Zone 2.

The competing teams were Mahala Football Academy from the Ashanti Region, Team Move FC from the Western Region, and Central Regional's Young Red Bull.

After engaging in two games, Young Red Bull FC showcased their prowess by clinching the top position in the playoffs with an impressive six points. Team Move and Mahala Football Academy secured the second and third positions, respectively, with one point each.

As a result of this outcome, Young Red Bull FC earned qualification to participate in Zone 2 of the second-tier league. The league is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, across all three Zones (1, 2, and 3).