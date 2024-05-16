Young referees shine in Ghana's Second Division Middle League

Young referees nurtured under the "Catch Them Young Referees" initiative showcased their skills in the recently concluded 2023-24 Second Division Middle League tournaments across the Ashanti and Eastern Regions of Ghana.

In the Ashanti Regional Women's Division One League final clash between Fabolous Ladies and Ahenema Ladies, Mary Frimpong took charge as the centre referee.

Assisting her on the sidelines were Alberta Gyau and Seidatu Mariam, with Susana Acheampong serving as the Fourth Official.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Region, Hannah Oduro officiated the Women's Division One Middle League final showdown between Rootz Sistaz FC and Playmaidens FC. Rootz Sistaz FC emerged victorious with a resounding 4-0 triumph over their opponents.

Notably, Alex Amoabeng and Isaac Eshun played pivotal roles as referees in the match between MK Young Stars and Live Now FC, with Amoabeng as the Centre Referee and Eshun serving as the Fourth Official.

The "Catch Them Young" referees program, launched in 2020 by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, has been instrumental in identifying and training young boys and girls aged between 12 and 17 with a passion for refereeing.

Over 1,200 young referees have been trained nationwide under this initiative, contributing to the enhancement of refereeing standards in Ghana.

The commendable performances of these young referees at district and regional levels underscore the effectiveness of the program in nurturing talent and ensuring the continued growth and excellence of refereeing in Ghana.