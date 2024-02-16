Young Referees trained under 'Catch Them Young' policy set to officiate in Division One League

Products of the Catch Them Young referees policy are poised to officiate in the Access Bank Division One League following four years of rigorous training and evaluation.

Over two thousand young referees scouted across the ten football regions have undergone comprehensive training and retraining at both regional levels and the Technical Centre in Prampram since the policy's inception.

These referees have gained experience by officiating matches at the District and Regional levels over the past four years. They have primarily overseen off-season competitions including the Division One League Super Cup, the KGL U-17 inter-regional championship, and the Women’s Premier Super Cup.

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku emphasized the significance of the Catch Them Young referees’ policy, stating, "Refereeing, as we all know, has been a significant challenge. We introduced the Catch Them Young referees’ policy four years ago, and now, over two thousand boys and girls have been trained. Some of these promising talents will officiate in Division One League games and the Premier Leagues next season. Indeed, our first five professional referees will emerge from the scheme at the beginning of the next football season."

The Ghana Football Association underscores that the development and recognition of these young referees are crucial steps in ensuring the sustained growth and excellence of refereeing in Ghana.