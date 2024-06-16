GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Young talent Charles Yaw Appiah to join Cypriot giants APOEL Nicosia

Published on: 16 June 2024
Charles Yaw Appiah and Cheetah FC owner Abdul-Hayye Yartey

Cypriot giants APOEL Nicosia have reached an agreement to sign promising young midfielder Charles Yaw Appiah from Cheetah FC.

The deal was finalised on Sunday, and the 18-year-old is expected to agree to personal terms within the next 48 hours to complete the transfer.

APOEL were impressed by Appiah's skills after watching him train during his European tour last year.

Known for his exceptional dribbling abilities, Appiah has drawn comparisons to the legendary Lionel Messi.

His talent for keeping the ball close and changing direction with explosive speed has made him one of the most exciting young players of his generation.

Yaw Appiah becomes the latest player produced by Cheetah FC, aiming to reach the top. Some of the club's most notable players include Christian Atsu, Emmanuel Toku, and Alhassan Wakaso, among others.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

