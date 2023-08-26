Young talent Desmond Acquah extends OH Leuven contract, primed for promising future

Belgian-Ghanaian attacking midfielder Desmond Acquah has agreed to a contract extension with top-tier Belgian side OH Leuven.

The 21-year-old rising talent's commitment ensures his dynamic presence within the Leuven squad for the upcoming three seasons, with the new deal securing his place in the Leuven lineup until at least 2026.

Having initially emerged from OH Leuven's youth system, Acquah's journey with the club commenced in 2016. Over the years, he progressed through various youth levels, showcasing his dedication and potential.

A standout performance from Acquah in the previous season drew attention, as he made a significant impact in the Eerste Nationale league. With an impressive record of 29 appearances and three goals, his prowess on the field caught the eye.

Expressing his enthusiasm, OH Leuven's Academy Manager, Henk Mariman, welcomed Acquah's extended tenure at the club. Mariman remarked, “Desmond has been an integral part of our youth academy for an extended period and has already demonstrated his promise with the reserve team from a young age." Mariman further noted, "This season, he is edging closer to a spot in the first team, and he has the potential to take the next step forward."