Younger Emmanuel Mensah scored a brace on Saturday to help CSM Sighetu Marmatiei earn a 2-2 draw with CSM Satu Mare.

The former Young Apostles player has now tallied 13 goals in the Romanian third-tier.

He opened the scoring when he pounced on a goalkeeping howler and his second was a powerful strike from inside the box.

The victory ensured CSM Sighetu Marmatiei moved to second position on the league table with three matches to the end of the season.

They have already qualified for the playoffs.