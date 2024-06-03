Young talent Levi Acheampong set for Ajax first team promotion

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Levi Acheampong is set to be promoted to train with the Ajax first team ahead of next season.

The 16-year-old will aim to impress manager John van 't Schip and secure a spot in the first-team squad.

Acheampong, known for his blistering pace, supreme technique, smooth dribbling ability, and exquisite passing, is poised to make headlines soon.

He joined the Ajax youth system in 2015 from Diemen Youth and has shown consistent progress since then.

As Acheampong prepares for this significant step in his career, his potential and skills will be closely watched.

His development within the Ajax system highlights his dedication and promise, and his promotion marks a key milestone in his journey towards becoming a professional footballer.