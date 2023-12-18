Young West Ham fan hopes for early Ghana AFCON exit to ensure Mohammed Kudus' quick return

A young West Ham United fan has openly expressed his wish for Ghana to make an early exit from the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, harbouring the hope that the club can have their star player, Mohammed Kudus, back sooner.

The midfielder is anticipated to join the Ghana squad for the tournament, set to commence on January 13, 2024, and conclude on February 11. Kudus might miss several games depending on Ghana's performance in the competition.

The fan, recognised for his popularity among West Ham supporters, candidly stated, "Let’s just hope that Ghana gets knocked out early so we can have him back."

He fervently prays for a shorter absence for Kudus, considering the player's pivotal role in the team, particularly highlighted by his outstanding performance in West Ham's recent 3-0 victory over Wolves, where he netted an impressive brace. Since his €40 million transfer from Ajax in August, Kudus has accumulated a total of nine goals in all competitions.

Referring to Kudus as a "full package," the young fan underscored the player's defensive and attacking prowess, expressing admiration for the Ghanaian's goal celebration.

As the club brace for the potential absence of their star midfielder, the fan's sentiments mirror the profound impact Kudus has had on West Ham's recent string of successes.