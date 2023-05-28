Youngster Abu Francis on target as Cercle Brugge thrash Standard Liege in Belgium

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Abu Francis was on the scoresheet for Cercle Brugge when they trounced Standard Liege in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

Francis got his second goal of the season as he contributed to a 4-0 thrashing of Liege at their own backyard at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Cercle were up and running as early as the 7th minute when French defender Jean Marcelin put them in front.

Togo international midfielder Ahoueke Steeve Kevin Denkey doubled the advantage for the visiting team six minutes after the halftime break.

The Ghanaian youngster increased the tally for Cercle in the 64th minute after he was assisted by French midfielder Yann Gboho.

Japan national team forward Ayase Ueda wrapped up the massive victory for Cercle when he put the icing on the cake with an additional time goal.

Despite the victory on Saturday, Cercle are trailing leaders KAA Gent by eight points in the Europa Conference League playoffs with one more match left.

Francis joined Cercle at the beginning of the 2022-23 season from FC Nordsjaelland and has made 31 appearances so far, where he has scored twice and assisted three others.