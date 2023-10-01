GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Youngster Amankwah Forson shines with two assists as Red Bull Salzburg thump Austria Lustenau

Published on: 01 October 2023
Youngster Amankwah Forson shines with two assists as Red Bull Salzburg thump Austria Lustenau

Ghanaian youngster Amankwah Forson was in superlative form for Red Bull Salzburg when they mauled Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder delivered two assists to inspire a 4-0 victory for Salzburg in the matchday nine fixture at the Planet Pure Stadium.

Forson produced a beautiful cross to feed Roko Simic, who opened the scoring of the match in the 21st minute.

The Ghanaian set up Oumar Solet to double the advantage for Salzburg moments later. Solet outjumped the Lustenau defence to head home a free-kick from Forson.

Ivory Coast forward Karim Konate increased the advantage for the visitors six minutes before the break.

Israeli midfielder Oscar Gloukh rounded off the victory for Salzburg in the 58th minute after he was assisted by French boy Lucas Gourna-Douath.

Forson, the former WAFA SC player, is having a decent season with Salzburg with a goal and two assists in 8 appearances.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more