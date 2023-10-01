Youngster Amankwah Forson shines with two assists as Red Bull Salzburg thump Austria Lustenau

Ghanaian youngster Amankwah Forson was in superlative form for Red Bull Salzburg when they mauled Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old midfielder delivered two assists to inspire a 4-0 victory for Salzburg in the matchday nine fixture at the Planet Pure Stadium.

Forson produced a beautiful cross to feed Roko Simic, who opened the scoring of the match in the 21st minute.

The Ghanaian set up Oumar Solet to double the advantage for Salzburg moments later. Solet outjumped the Lustenau defence to head home a free-kick from Forson.

Ivory Coast forward Karim Konate increased the advantage for the visitors six minutes before the break.

Israeli midfielder Oscar Gloukh rounded off the victory for Salzburg in the 58th minute after he was assisted by French boy Lucas Gourna-Douath.

Forson, the former WAFA SC player, is having a decent season with Salzburg with a goal and two assists in 8 appearances.